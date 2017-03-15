BRIEF-Dufry FY net result turns positive at CHF 45.8 million

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Dufry AG:
* FY turnover grew by 27.5 percent and reached 7,829.1 million Swiss francs ($7.76 billion) and EBITDA grew by 29.2 percent and stood at 935.1 million francs
* Organic growth improved along 2016, especially in
* the second half of the year; organic growth turned positive in the third quarter and posted 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016; FY organic growth of + 1.0 percent
* Gross profit grew by 28.2 percent and reached 4,584.1 million francs in 2016 versus 3,574.7 million francs in 2015
* Net earnings improved by 82.7 million francs and reached 45.8 million francs in 2016 compared to –36.9 million francs seen in 2015
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0094 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
