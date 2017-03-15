版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Comet Holding to propose a dividend of CHF 12.00

March 15 Comet Holding AG:

* Board of Directors will propose a distribution of 12.00 Swiss francs ($11.90) per share from distributable paid-in capital (2015: 11.00 francs)

* For 2017 it expects sales growth to 370 million - 390 million francs with an EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent and a further significant rise in economic profit

* In order to boost the liquidity and marketability of the stock, the Board will propose at the next Annual Shareholder Meeting to conduct a ten-for-one stock split

