BRIEF-BVZ Holding FY net profit grew by 11.5 pct to CHF 8.7 mln

March 15 BVZ Holding AG:

* Group succeeded in closing the 2016 financial year with an income of 143 million Swiss francs ($141.89 million), an increase of 2.3 percent

* FY net profit grew by 11.5 percent to 8.7 million francs, well above the previous year

* To propose dividend increase from 11.00 francs to 12.00 francs per share

Source text - bit.ly/2n8OyWn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0078 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)