BRIEF-BVZ Holding FY net profit grew by 11.5 pct to CHF 8.7 mln

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 BVZ Holding AG:
* Group succeeded in closing the 2016 financial year with an income of 143 million Swiss francs ($141.89 million), an increase of 2.3 percent
* FY net profit grew by 11.5 percent to 8.7 million francs, well above the previous year
* To propose dividend increase from 11.00 francs to 12.00 francs per share
Source text - bit.ly/2n8OyWn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0078 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.