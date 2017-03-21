版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Schlatter Industries swings to positive EBIT of CHF 1.1 mln in FY

March 21Schlatter Industries AG:

* Group generated a positive operating result (EBIT) of 1.1 million Swiss francs ($1.10 million) in the reporting period (2015: -5.9 million francs), net result of 0.5 million francs (2015: -6.9 million francs) in FY

* Board of Directors will recommend to the General Meeting of Schlatter Industries AG on May 4, 2017, that the company should not make a dividend payment for the 2016 financial year

