BRIEF-Siegfried Holding announces CFO change

March 21Siegfried Holding AG:

* Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Hüsler will be leaving the company at the end of April 2017 to take up a new professional challenge

* Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Reto Suter, formerly CFO and Chief Investment Officer at Lonrho, as his successor

* Reto Suter will take over the reins on May 1, 2017

Source text - bit.ly/2nELS3E

