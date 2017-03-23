CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-DXI Energy reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results (March 22)

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
(Corrects fourth bullet to say quarterly revenue was $954,000 not $558,000) DXI Energy Inc:
* DXI reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share of $0.05
* Qtrly production 327 boe/d versus 977 boe/d
* Qtrly revenue $954,000 versus $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.