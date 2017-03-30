BRIEF-WISeKey: talks with OpenLimit on possible merger not being further pursued

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
March 30 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :
* On Wednesday WISeKey announced that the respective boards of directors of WISeKey and OpenLimit Holding AG have decided that discussions in relation to a possible merger transaction between WISeKey and OpenLimit as previously announced on July 25, 2016 are not being further pursued
* Current interim financing provided by WISeKey to OpenLimit in a principal amount of 750,000 euros ($806,400.00) will, in accordance with applicable terms of a convertible loan agreement, be converted into OpenLimit Shares issued by OpenLimit out of its existing authorized share capital
* Conversion price will be 0.3736 euro
* WISeKey will thus receive 2,007,494 newly issued fully fungible listed OpenLimit shares representing – post issuance of these new shares – a 8.4 percent stake in OpenLimit on an issued share basis
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF