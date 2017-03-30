版本:
2017年 3月 30日

UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer

March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .

* Nokia said shares tendered in the offer represent approximately 88 percent of all shares and votes in Comptel, and 83 percent on fully diluted basis, as defined in its offer.

* Nokia needs 90 percent of all shares to complete the acquisition.

* "We look forward to completing this offer in the coming days, and taking the next steps to finalize the transaction," said Nokia's Chief Financial Officer Kristian Pullola said in a statement.

* Nokia said it will confirm the final results of its bid around April 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
