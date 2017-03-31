BRIEF-Perfect Holding FY net oper loss shrinks to CHF 1.1 mln

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31 Perfect Holding SA:
* FY revenues of 17.9 million Swiss francs ($17.88 million) (15.6 million francs in 2015)
* FY net operating loss of 1.1 million francs (1.6 million francs in 2015)
* FY negative net operating cash flow of 0.1 million francs (also 0.1 million francs in 2015)
* It is anticipated that these positive results will continue in 2017 with the further development of existing markets as well as exploration of new markets and product offerings
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).