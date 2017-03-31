BRIEF-Rapid Nutrition H1 net profit of AUD 508,695

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31 Rapid Nutrition Plc:
* On the heels of its new listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Rapid Nutrition is reporting a mid-year net profit of 508,695 Australian dollars ($388,948.20) for the period up to Dec. 31, 2016, which represents a 96 percent increase on the prior comparative period and a top line revenue increase of 39 percent to 2,071,325 Australian dollars on the prior comparative period
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).