版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 13:36 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: secondary sale of shares

March 31Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.:

* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

* The offering is to place shares held by certain pre 2007 IPO shareholders, and certain beneficiaries of the employee stock ownership program

* Cosmo Holding S.a.r.l., the largest shareholder in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, is not selling any shares in the placing

* Number of shares offered in the placing by selling shareholders and treasury shares will be 1.33 million, representing up to approximately 9.3 per cent of the company's issued existing ordinary share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐