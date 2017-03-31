BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: secondary sale of shares

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.:
* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
* The offering is to place shares held by certain pre 2007 IPO shareholders, and certain beneficiaries of the employee stock ownership program
* Cosmo Holding S.a.r.l., the largest shareholder in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, is not selling any shares in the placing
* Number of shares offered in the placing by selling shareholders and treasury shares will be 1.33 million, representing up to approximately 9.3 per cent of the company's issued existing ordinary share capital
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).