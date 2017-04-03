版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Raute buys veneer and lumber grading technology from US co Metriguard

April 3 RAUTE OYJ:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, STRENGTHENS ITS OFFERING FOR VENEER AND LUMBER GRADING TECHNOLOGY BY ACQUIRING BUSINESS OF METRIGUARD INC, PULLMAN, WASHINGTON, USA

* METRIGUARD’S BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE BY NEWLY ESTABLISHED RAUTE’S SUBSIDIARY METRIGUARD TECHNOLOGIES, INC

* PURCHASE PRICE, ESTIMATED AT $4.5 MILLION, IS PAID IN TWO INSTALLMENTS

* BASE PURCHASE PRICE OF $3.1 MILLION IS PAID AT CLOSING, ADDITIONALLY THERE WILL BE EARN-OUT PAYMENT BASED ON NET SALES FOR 12-MONTH PERIOD FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* ACQUISITION IS MADE AS AN ASSET PURCHASE

