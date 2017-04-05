BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics FY2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 3.1 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 5Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* FY net loss for the year decreased significantly to 3.1 million Swiss francs ($3.09 million)for 2016, compared to 4.2 million Swiss francs for 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 46% to 1.4 million francs at Dec. 31, 2016, compared to 2.6 million francs at Dec. 31, 2015
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS