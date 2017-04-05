BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics FY2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 3.1 mln

April 5Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* FY net loss for the year decreased significantly to 3.1 million Swiss francs ($3.09 million)for 2016, compared to 4.2 million Swiss francs for 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 46% to 1.4 million francs at Dec. 31, 2016, compared to 2.6 million francs at Dec. 31, 2015

($1 = 1.0022 Swiss francs)