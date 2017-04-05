BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica closes collaboration deal with TV Azteca

April 5 Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA:
* Said on Tuesday it had closed a global agreement with TV
Azteca for the broadcast of all series of its library in Mexico,
Guatemala and Honduras
* The deal provides for the transfer of broadcast rights on
open TV, on the newly released A + channel, of the entire Mondo
TV animation library in addition to the first season of the
series Heidi, launched on March 13 on pay-TV channel Nickelodeon
Latinoamerica
* The portfolio of animated series includes Sissi The Young
Empress, The Treasure Island, Angel's Friends, The Drakers,
Gormiti and Dinofroz
