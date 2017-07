July 26 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS:

* TOGETHER WITH CALYXT ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AND CLOSING OF CALYXT'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* CALYXT'S IPO AMOUNTS TO 8,050,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT PRICE OF $8.00 PER SHARE

* CALYXT RECEIVED APPROXIMATELY $64.4 MILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING

