LONDON Aug 1 Valero Energy Corporation said on Monday that it has completed its transaction for Chevron's Pembroke refinery in Wales.

Valero, the largest independent refiner in the United States, bought the refinery and marketing and logistics assets in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the statement said.

"The purchase price was $730 million, excluding working capital, and was funded from available cash," it said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)