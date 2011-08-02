Gold miners hedge in Q1, big sales unlikely-report

* Net quarterly hedging for just second time since Q4 2005
* Total book at 3.88 mln ounces by end-2011 vs 4.86 mln
ounces in 2010
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Aug 2 Gold miners turned to net hedging
for just the second time in five years in the first quarter of
2011 but are not expected to make a concerted return to selling
their production forward this year, metals consultancy GFMS and
Societe Generale said in a quarterly report on Tuesday.
The first quarter saw 0.19 million ounces (6 tonnes) added
to the global hedge book, which stood at 4.88 million ounces
(152 tonnes) at the end of March.
It was the first quarter of net hedging since Q2 2010 and a
rare break from consistent de-hedging dating back to the start
of 2006.
Swedish producer Boliden was the largest hedger,
adding 0.33 million ounces (10 tonnes) of forward sales in the
first quarter.
Hedging involves agreeing to sell future production at a
pre-determined price to lock in a guaranteed price for the
metal, which is a boon to companies in times of declining gold
prices, but can sting a producer in a rising market.
The spot price of gold is near record highs above
$1,625 an ounce, having risen by over 15 percent this year on
the back of concern over the impact to the global economy from
the European debt crisis, the slowing U.S. economy, unrest in
the Middle East and the effect of inflation in China.
The gold price is set for its 11th consecutive annual rise,
having more than doubled in the last five years, when the global
hedge book accounted for nearly 20 million ounces of production
sold forward.
GFMS and SocGen said one of the key differences with the
hedging in the first quarter of this year was the use of options
contracts -- which give their holder the right but not the
obligation to deliver material at a pre-determined price and
date -- as opposed to simple forward sales.
"While the industry as a whole appears to be less vehemently
opposed to hedging than was the case a couple of years ago, we
note that most hedging is still being undertaken over a short to
medium timeframe: little hedge cover extends beyond 2013," the
report said.
GFMS and SocGen added that Boliden, Japan's Sumitomo
and Mexico's Penoles accounted for the
bulk of any longer-term hedging.
The report showed that the delivery schedule of the hedge
book indicated that in 2011 there are 0.78 million ounces (24
tonnes) of forward sales and 0.24 million ounces (7 tonnes) of
options positions against which delta-hedging will be closed by
end-year.
HEDGE BOOK SHRINKS
GFMS and SocGen said given the size and composition of the
hedge book, they have revised their estimate for net de-hedging
for 2011, to forecast 0.80 million ounces (25 tonnes) of
de-hedging, leaving the total book at 3.88 million ounces, or
121 tonnes, at end-December 2011, compared with 4.86 million
ounces last December.
Last year South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti , the
world's third biggest gold miner, closed out the last of the
large hedge books, buying back some 1.33 million ounces in the
final three months of 2010.
The only major producer to engage in de-hedging in the first
quarter of this year was Canada's Kinross Gold Corp ,
which bought back the last of its outstanding hedge contracts
dating from its purchase of Bema Gold, removing 0.09 million
ounces (3 tonnes) from the market, the report said.
Mexican miner Minera Frisco was one of the producers whose
bottom line suffered as a result of the hedges it put in place
earlier in the year, when it hedged most of its production
through 2013 and 2014 but locked in prices below the rallying
commodities markets, missing out on bigger profits.
(Editing by Jason Neely)