WRAPUP 2-European consumer goods groups defy gloom

* Unilever, Adidas and Beiersdorf see Q2 sales boost
* Pricing, weather and emerging markets all help
* Shares of all three groups move higher
(Adds further CEO quotes, updates shares)
By David Jones and Victoria Bryan
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 4 Some of Europe's biggest
consumer goods groups defied high input costs and tepid demand
in home markets to report higher second-quarter sales on
Thursday.
Unilever (UNc.AS), Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Beiersdorf
raised prices, saw emerging market growth and
benefited from a warm spring in Europe.
With an array of top brands like Lipton, Knorr and Dove,
Unilever was able to push its prices higher, Adidas saw its
Chinese sales rise 41 percent and Beiersdorf enticed
consumers back to its key Nivea brand.
Strong quarterly sales boosted all three stocks. Unilever
Plc shares were up 4 percent at 19.80 pounds, Adidas rose 1.6
percent to 49.60 euros and Beiersdorf increased 0.3 percent to
42.76 euros by 1500 GMT, bucking the gloomy market trend. World
stocks posted their largest daily fall in a year on Thursday as
worries about a global slowdown intensified.
Anglo-Dutch Unilever expects its input commodity costs for
the likes of vegetable oils and chemicals to rise 15 percent
this year, but it pushed through big price rises of 5.1 percent
in the second quarter to see underlying sales beat forecasts
with a 7.1 percent rise.
"Unilever's results in our view look impressive, showing a
sharp acceleration in sales growth from 4.3 percent in Q1 to 7.1
percent in Q2," said analyst Graham Jones at Panmure Gordon.
With commodity cost pressures appearing to peak and most
price rises now complete, analysts said Unilever was on track to
meet Chief Executive Paul Polman's goals of sales volume growth
and profit margin expansion for 2011.
In the first six months of 2011 the group saw 10 percent
plus sales growth in China and India and broad-based growth
across south east Asia as it benefited from having a higher
proportion of its sales in emerging markets than its rivals.
Germany-based Adidas raised its sales forecast for the third
time this year, with its three-stripe branded sportswear and
especially running shoes and sports fashion products selling
well .
It now expects a 10 percent rise after reporting a
second-quarter increase of 5 percent as demand for sportswear
soared and its big North American market remained strong.
"Why are people buying? It keeps them healthy and fit and
this is what people want, they want to enjoy their life," Chief
Executive Herbert Hainer told reporters after results.
"No matter which retailer I speak to, or which market share
statistic I read, our product sell-throughs are stronger than
they have ever been," he added.
The group which competes with Nike and smaller rival
Puma said it expects less of a decline in Japan than
previously forecast following the earthquake and tsunami earlier
this year.
"Good for the sentiment in our opinion is especially the
positive outlook for the U.S. business in the remainder of the
year," said DZ Bank analyst Herbert Sturm.
Fellow German group Beiersdorf was also upbeat after seeing
its core consumer division back in growth, helped by a marketing
revamp and 100th anniversary campaign for Nivea, and saw second-
quarter consumer sales up 1.6 percent after a similar fall in
the first quarter. .
The group, whose other brands include luxury skincare line
La Prairie and Labello lip balm, tweaked its sales guidance for
the year, saying it expects slight sales growth in 2011,
compared to a previous guidance for flat revenues.
Chief Executive Thomas Quaas said the Nivea programme
"generated positive momentum at retailers and among our
consumers in the second quarter", and added he had not noticed
any significant impact on those European countries that are
struggling with debt crises such as Greece and Italy.
"Q2 operating performance was strong. Consumer organic sales
showed a sharp improvement over Q1 due to the one-off benefits
from the weather and sell-in ahead of the Nivea 100th
anniversary launch," said analyst Andrew Wood at Bernstein.
One area Beiersdorf was not doing well was in China where
sales were well below 2010 levels due to a reorganisation after
a failed move into haircare, although some products such as
Nivea for Men, deodorants and La Prairie performed well.
(Editing by Sophie Walker and Erica Billingham)