WRAPUP 2-Europe insurers resilient as profits beat forecasts

* Five of seven major European insurers top forecasts

* Sector index flat vs fall in wider market (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Aug 4 European insurers shrugged off losses on their Greek sovereign debt and a second round of big catastrophe claims to report better-than-expected half-year profits, supporting their shares amid a wider market sell-off.

Five of seven major European insurers reporting results on Thursday turned in forecast-beating profits, helped by cost cuts, investment gains, and subdued claims growth overall, restoring some investor confidence in the sector.

"The results that we have seen have, by and large, exceeded expectations this morning, whereas across the whole market they've probably been worse as a whole," said Berenberg Bank analyst Peter Eliot.

"There may be an element of investors realising that the sector isn't as highly geared to the market as they've assumed traditionally."

The Stoxx 600 European insurance index was flat at 1215 GMT, having earlier risen as high as 2.8 percent, while the wider market was down 1.4 percent.

The insurance sector has fallen 5.8 percent in the year to date, partly reflecting concerns it could face big losses from the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

The top riser was Swiss Re , the world's No.2 reinsurer, up 5.5 percent after reporting a first-half profit of $960 million, well ahead of the $545 million pencilled in by analysts.

Axa , Europe's second-biggest insurer, also rose strongly, up 1.8 percent after it unveiled underlying half-year profit of 2.22 billion euros ($3.17 billion), beating the average 2.18 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

GREEK HIT

Axa and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the world's biggest reinsurer, took hits of 92 million euros and 125 million euros respectively on their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds, the value of which has plummeted amid fears the cash-strapped Mediterranean nation could default on its loans.

Both insurers last month signed an international bailout package under which private sector creditors are to take a 21 percent haircut on their Greek sovereign bonds.

Big European insurers have relatively little exposure to Greek sovereign debt, but mounting worries over the creditworthiness of bigger debtor nations Spain and Italy have weighed steeply on their shares since February, analysts say.

"Politicians must urgently address the causes of this crisis and implement vigorous measures in all the countries to bring about economic recovery and medium-term budget consolidation," Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus Von Bomhard said on Thursday in a letter to shareholders.

Aviva , Britain's second-biggest insurer, said it had reduced its shareholders' exposure to Greek, Portuguese, Spanish and Irish sovereign debt to 500 million pounds ($821 million) from 700 million at the end of 2010.

Munich Re, which crashed to a loss in the first three months of 2011 because of the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami, took an additional 200 million euro hit in the second quarter from U.S. tornadoes.

The company still reported net profit of 736 million euros, outstripping the 660 million estimate in a Reuters poll, and said it expected to make money over the year as a whole.

Dutch bancassurer ING credited a strong recovery at its insurance division for a forecast-beating 24 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit.

The unit is due to be sold as payback for state aid ING received during the credit crisis.

($1 = 0.700 Euros)

($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt, Christian Plumb in Paris, Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, and Catherine Bosley in Zurich)