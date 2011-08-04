UPDATE 1-Fifth UK Forties oil cargo delayed in August

* Nexen Forties cargo delayed by 3 days

* BP sees pipeline maintenance ending on schedule

LONDON Aug 4 A fifth cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been delayed in August, trade sources said on Thursday, reflecting the impact of production problems at the largest UK oilfield, Buzzard.

Nexen's F0815 cargo scheduled to load on Aug. 27-29 will be deferred by three days, they said. This is the fifth August-loading shipment to be delayed, according to a Reuters tally.

Reduced output at Nexen's Buzzard field in the North Sea has led to delays in the Forties loading programme since May.

Separately, BP PLC said it planned to restart the Forties oil pipeline on Friday afternoon after the removal of a World War Two mine found nearby and maintenance work.

"The various work programmes are on track and re-start is planned tomorrow PM," said BP spokesman Matt Taylor.

