Sell-off wipes $2.5 trln off world stocks this week

LONDON Aug 5 More than $2.5 trillion have been wiped off the value of world stocks this week on mounting concerns the global economy is heading towards another recession and Italy and Spain are being engulfed by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The sum wiped off the MSCI All-Country World Index is almost equivalent to the size of the entire French economy.

The MSCI All-Country World Index is down 8.6 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly percentage fall since November 2008.

The U.S. S&P 500 index alone has lost more than $840 billion from its market capitalisation this week, while European equities measured by the MSCI Europe have lost more than $817 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)