Sell-off wipes $2.5 trln off world stocks this week

LONDON Aug 5 More than $2.5 trillion have been
wiped off the value of world stocks this week on mounting
concerns the global economy is heading towards another recession
and Italy and Spain are being engulfed by the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The sum wiped off the MSCI All-Country World Index
is almost equivalent to the size of the entire
French economy.
The MSCI All-Country World Index is down 8.6 percent this
week, on track for its biggest weekly percentage fall since
November 2008.
The U.S. S&P 500 index alone has lost more than $840
billion from its market capitalisation this week, while European
equities measured by the MSCI Europe have lost more
than $817 billion.
