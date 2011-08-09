Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 9

WARSAW Aug 9Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
JSW
Poland's coal miner JSW will replace the Czech
Republic's utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR in Warsaw's index of
most liquid companies WIG20 effectively from Sept 19,
the Warsaw bourse said on Monday.
KREDYT BANK Q2 RESULTS
Polish mid-sized lender Kredyt Bank , slated for
sale by the Belgian KBC group, surprised by reporting a
second-quarter net profit of 88 million zlotys ($30.8 million)
on Tuesday, a six-fold year-on-year rise.
BNP EYES MILLENIUM
BNP Paribas is in advanced talks with Portugal's
largest listed bank Millennium BCP on taking over its
Polish unit Millenium Bank as well as the whole group,
media quote Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, an advisor to the Portugese
president, as saying.
HANDLOWY Q2 PROFIT
Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy posted
a second-quarter net profit of 151 million zlotys
($52,781,515.983), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday,
missing a market forecast of 186 million zlotys.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX