Poland - Factors to Watch on Aug 9

WARSAW Aug 9

JSW

Poland's coal miner JSW will replace the Czech Republic's utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR in Warsaw's index of most liquid companies WIG20 effectively from Sept 19, the Warsaw bourse said on Monday.

KREDYT BANK Q2 RESULTS

Polish mid-sized lender Kredyt Bank , slated for sale by the Belgian KBC group, surprised by reporting a second-quarter net profit of 88 million zlotys ($30.8 million) on Tuesday, a six-fold year-on-year rise.

BNP EYES MILLENIUM

BNP Paribas is in advanced talks with Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium BCP on taking over its Polish unit Millenium Bank as well as the whole group, media quote Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, an advisor to the Portugese president, as saying.

HANDLOWY Q2 PROFIT

Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy posted a second-quarter net profit of 151 million zlotys ($52,781,515.983), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday, missing a market forecast of 186 million zlotys.

