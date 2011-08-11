French bank CDS widens, bucks share price recovery

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Societe Generale five-year credit default swaps widened to 371bp and 245bp on Thursday, by 37bp and 7bp respectively, according to Markit.
However, five-year CDS for Credit Agricole had tightened by 15bp to 264bp, the data company said.
BNP Paribas shares were over 2% higher while Soc Gen shares were nearly 8% higher at 08:40GMT. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage: