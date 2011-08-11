French bank CDS widens, bucks share price recovery

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Societe Generale five-year credit default swaps widened to 371bp and 245bp on Thursday, by 37bp and 7bp respectively, according to Markit.

However, five-year CDS for Credit Agricole had tightened by 15bp to 264bp, the data company said.

BNP Paribas shares were over 2% higher while Soc Gen shares were nearly 8% higher at 08:40GMT. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Natalie Harrison)