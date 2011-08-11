Quake shakes Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami alert-NHK

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
TOKYO Aug 11 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 shook Japan's Fukushima prefecture early on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, but it said that no tsunami alert had been issued.
NHK also said that there were no reports of damage.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc reported that there had been no damage to nuclear reactors in the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by David Stamp)
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.