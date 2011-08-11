版本:
Quake shakes Japan's Fukushima, no tsunami alert-NHK

TOKYO Aug 11 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 shook Japan's Fukushima prefecture early on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, but it said that no tsunami alert had been issued.

NHK also said that there were no reports of damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc reported that there had been no damage to nuclear reactors in the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by David Stamp)

