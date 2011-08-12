London Olympic Village sold for 557 mln stg - ODA

LONDON Aug 12 London's Olympic Village has been
sold for 557 million pounds ($903.5 million) to the Delancey and
Qatari Diar joint venture, the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA)
said on Friday.
The deal sees Delancey and Qatari Diar acquire the Olympic
Village site and its long-term management, ODA said in a
statement. It would also include arrangements to provide a
future profit-share for the public sector.
Qatari Diar is the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund.
On Thursday, Reuters reported Delancey and Qatari Diar had
bought the Olympic Village.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
