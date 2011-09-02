CORRECTED-Apple target site embroiled in sunlight wrangle

(Corrects paragraph six to say this month not next month)

* City of London may get powers to override neighbours' objections

* Developer Hines in talks to buy site at 100 Cheapside, London

* May be venue for first Apple store in the City financial district

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 2 A future London development that could house the first Apple Inc store in the City financial district has become the latest scheme caught up in a legal wrangle over neighbouring properties' rights to sunlight.

The plot's current owner, the City of London local authority, has asked its transport and policy committees to approve powers that would enable it to override laws that allow neighbours to stop developments that block their sunlight.

More important is the economic benefit the scheme will bring to the area, the City planning officer and comptroller and City solicitor said in a report to the committees, which appears on the local authority's website.

The proposed 10-storey development at 100 Cheapside has planning perimission for 87,000 square feet of offices and 13,000 square feet of retail.

U.S. developer Hines is in talks to buy the site for under 25 million pounds ($40.4 million) and Apple is interested in taking space there, a source close to the process told Reuters.

"The development affects a total of 13 properties, eight to an extent that their owners are likely to seek injunctions preventing the development proceeding," the report said. The committees will vote this month.

A spokesman for the City of London declined to comment.

Some UK developers are shying away from projects until greater clarity is brought to "rights to light" laws following a court ruling last year that part of an office building in Leeds, northern England, be torn down over the issue.

The Highcross versus Heaney case was later settled without being tested at appeal and the building remains intact, but the case has left uncertainty in the industry.

Rights of light issues have traditionally been resolved informally, often with millions of pounds changing hands before building work begins, or via the workaround -- or power to bypass the law -- which uses Section 237 of the Town and Country Planning Act.

The report also pointed to a contribution of 762,000 pounds the developer would make towards community improvements and the Crossrail east-west train link as part of the deal.

Trade magazine Property Week reported on Friday that airline Ryanair's boss Michael O'Leary was involved in a legal dispute over the same issue with developers Great Portland Estates and Capital & Counties over a London scheme next to a building he controls.

The City of London already has the power to use the workaround for the skyscraper known as the Walkie Talkie, which is being developed by Land Securities and Canary Wharf Group in the same financial district. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)