ICBC sets template with loss-absorbing LT2

* Dim Sum deal first to introduce non-viability clause to Asian market

By Nethelie Wong

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (IFR) - The arrival of Asia's first Basel III-compliant subordinated bond has raised hopes for a rebound in bank capital issuance as financial institutions search for the most efficient means of meeting stricter capital requirements.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), the Hong Kong banking unit of the world's biggest bank by market capitalisation, priced the landmark deal in the offshore renminbi market on October 28.

"This deal opens up a new market for banks to meet enhanced capital requirements under Basel III, through debt rather than equity," said Sabine Bauer, a director in Fitch's Asia financial institutions group.

The deal adds more depth to the fast-growing offshore renminbi market, while also introducing a new form of contractual loss absorption to the bank capital sector. The bonds will be permanently written down to zero should regulator Hong Kong Monetary Authority declare ICBC Asia non-viable.

ICBC Asia's decision to tap the Dim Sum market rather than issue in US dollars, however, has left opinion divided as to the significance of the deal.

"It is really hard to say how many investors fully understand the structure, but, for this deal, there have not been too many worried about that because few believe the parent would let the issuer become non-viable," said one banker involved in investor education.

The structure forces bondholders to shoulder losses and allows the deal to count towards Tier 2 capital under the latest Basel rules. It is only the fourth issuance of hybrid bonds to include contractual loss absorption since the rules were released in December 2010 and January 2011, according to law firm Linklaters, which has acted on all four such deals.

"The banking industry in many countries is at the start of, what is likely to be, a long period of restructuring of regulatory capital resources to comply with new post-crisis prudential requirements. So, we expect more such deals," said Nigel Pridmore, a partner at Linklaters.

The clause is similar to that used in Credit Suisse's contingent convertible bonds - with one major difference. As Credit Suisse is a listed entity, bondholders have an option to covert the principal into equity or let the principal be wiped out to zero. ICBC Asia's parent privatised and delisted the business in late 2010, making an equity-conversion option impossible.

The HKMA has yet to clarify its definition of "non-viability", although the general view is that it comes at the point where the bank needs a capital injection from the Hong Kong Government to avoid default. The issue does not carry a guarantee from ICBC and it is not legally obligated to provide any support in respect to the notes.

SMALLER PREMIUM

Bankers close to the deal said the choice of the Dim Sum bond market - where investors accept lower yields, thanks to expectations that the renminbi will appreciate - allowed ICBC to avoid paying a heavy premium to add the NV clause.

ICBC Asia's Rmb1.5bn (US$236m) 10-year non-call five bonds arrived at 6%, the tight end of a narrow guidance range of 6.000%-6.125%. There is no coupon step-up. Fitch rates the notes at A-, one notch lower than the issuer rating of A.

Based on a theoretical 10-year renminbi cross-currency swap of 1.4% and, using Bank of China 2020 as a reference, the new ICBC Asia LT2 gives a loss-absorption premium of around 110bp-120bp, according to William Mak, a credit analyst at Nomura. Loss-absorption premiums on European Tier 2 hybrids are at around 350bp-430bp, suggesting that ICBC Asia would have had to pay more if it had tapped the US dollar market.

It is the first of a long list of Chinese banks, including China Construction Bank and Bank of China, as well as insurance companies, eager to explore the Dim Sum sub bond market.

Around 10 major mainland banks have already announced individual plans for Dim Sum bonds, hoping to raise a total of as much as Rmb100bn in Hong Kong over the next three years. A fair chunk of this targeted amount is expected to be raised through sub debt as banks remain under pressure to lift their regulatory capital.

Orders totalling Rmb5.1bn came from 83 investors, reflecting the appetite for structured products in the offshore renminbi market. Hong Kong and mainland investors took 77% of the deal, with Singaporean investors next at 9% and Europe/others at 14%.

Private banks bagged 54%, insurance companies 20%, fund managers 11%, hedge funds at 7% and others 8%.

Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC and ICBC International were global co-ordinators on the deal, while Credit Suisse, DBS Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The proceeds will be injected into ICBC Asia's 100%-owned mainland subsidiary, Chinese Mercantile Bank. This investment will be the first of its kind under the extended foreign direct investment scheme to allow Hong Kong entities to remit overseas renminbi to China. (Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Editing by Julian Baker)