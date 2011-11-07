Books on EFSF's new deal grow steadily

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Order books for the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) new February 2022 issue are in excess
of EUR2bn according to the bookrunners' latest update.
Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan opened books
for the EUR3bn maximum issue this morning and the deal is
expected to be priced later today. Guidance on the transaction
is unchanged at 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding, which
currently equates to around 107bp over mid-swaps.
At 107bp, this is 90bp wider than where EFSF's priced a
previous 10-year trade in June this year.
It will be interesting to see how large the order book will
end up being. When EFSF priced an inaugural five-year issue in
January, the bond attracted EUR44.5bn of orders from more than
500 accounts.
Since that deal, demand has been shrinking however. A
five-year priced for the issuer in June had EUR7bn of orders
from 70 accounts while a 10-year had EUR8bn of orders from 100
accounts.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)