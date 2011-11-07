Empire halts Albania work over permit omissions

TIRANA Nov 7 Canada's Empire Mining Corporation halted operations in Albania because its renewed exploration licence for chrome ore contained material omissions in size and coordinates, Empire said on Monday.

Empire's president and chief executive David Cliff said Economy, Trade and Energy Minister Nasip Naco and an advisor to Prime Minister Sali Berisha had told Empire the omissions "may simply be due to errors made by the Department of Mines".

If true, this issue could possibly be rectified quickly, but it followed a well-established precedent of bureaucratic delays consistently encountered by Empire in Albania, Cliff said.

"Management has decided that the only reasonable recourse is to suspend Albanian operations and lay-off Albanian staff until the exploration license issues are rectified, and the subsequent mining licenses are awarded in full," Cliff said.

The Economy, Trade and Energy ministry was not available for comment.

Complying with Albania's new mining law, Empire said it had applied in January to renew its licenses automatically and they were renewed on October 30, 2011.

"While the renewal was pending, Empire was permitted to continue chromite exploration but restricted from conducting mining activities," Cliff said.

In September, Empire Mining began drilling on Friday at its Bulqiza chrome mine to verify the presence of a cusp of high grade and thick ore.

"Under the old law, Empire could sell ore it encountered in exploration activities, however under the new law ore can only be sold once a mining license is granted," Cliff, a former manager for Rio Tinto, said.

"It was therefore Empire's intent to mine and stockpile ore upon renewal of its exploration licenses and to simultaneously apply for mining licenses," he added. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)