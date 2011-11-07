Empire halts Albania work over permit omissions

TIRANA Nov 7 Canada's Empire Mining Corporation
halted operations in Albania because its renewed
exploration licence for chrome ore contained material omissions
in size and coordinates, Empire said on Monday.
Empire's president and chief executive David Cliff said
Economy, Trade and Energy Minister Nasip Naco and an advisor to
Prime Minister Sali Berisha had told Empire the omissions "may
simply be due to errors made by the Department of Mines".
If true, this issue could possibly be rectified quickly, but
it followed a well-established precedent of bureaucratic delays
consistently encountered by Empire in Albania, Cliff said.
"Management has decided that the only reasonable recourse is
to suspend Albanian operations and lay-off Albanian staff until
the exploration license issues are rectified, and the subsequent
mining licenses are awarded in full," Cliff said.
The Economy, Trade and Energy ministry was not available for
comment.
Complying with Albania's new mining law, Empire said it had
applied in January to renew its licenses automatically and they
were renewed on October 30, 2011.
"While the renewal was pending, Empire was permitted to
continue chromite exploration but restricted from conducting
mining activities," Cliff said.
In September, Empire Mining began drilling on Friday at its
Bulqiza chrome mine to verify the presence of a cusp of high
grade and thick ore.
"Under the old law, Empire could sell ore it encountered in
exploration activities, however under the new law ore can only
be sold once a mining license is granted," Cliff, a former
manager for Rio Tinto, said.
"It was therefore Empire's intent to mine and stockpile ore
upon renewal of its exploration licenses and to simultaneously
apply for mining licenses," he added.
