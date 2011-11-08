High-yield issuers wary on euro funding

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Treasurers speaking at a key European high-yield conference on Tuesday said the euro zone sovereign crisis had raised the appeal of dollar and sterling funding, as well as smaller and more niche Nordic and Swiss markets.

Rick Martin, group director of treasury and investor relations at Virgin Media, said it was unlikely that his company would change its strategy of funding predominantly in sterling and dollars given fears about the possible collapse in the euro.

"There is sufficient uncertainty now, that having the luxury of not having to issue in euros, we're probably even less likely to do so," said Martin, speaking at the sixth annual AFME high-yield conference in London.

"You don't take risks when you don't have to, so we will remain focused on sterling and dollars going forward."

Fifty-six percent of the audience at the conference said they expected at least one peripheral country to exit the euro, while 30 percent said Germany would exit and return to the Deutschmark.

Another issuer, German healthcare company and high-yield royalty Fresenius SE, highlighted the competitive pricing it achieved back in September for the USD400m seven-year high-yield bond issued by subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care.

FMC reopened both the European and U.S. high-yield bond market with the dual-tranche USD960m-equivalent bond, with both tranches pricing to yield 6.75%. Traditionally, euro-denominated deals price 100bp wider than equivalent dollar bonds.

"We accessed the markets simultaneously to get the best prices possible on both tranches," said Karl-Dieter Schwab, senior vice president of finance at Fresenius.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Schwab said Fresenius was open to funding in Nordic or Swiss bond markets where there was strong local demand for established high-yield issuers.

HeidelbergCement recently followed up a EUR300m seven-year high-yield bond, which priced in September, with a CHF150m six-year bond.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)