Morgan Stanley, Ricol for Groupama rescue - sources

LONDON Nov 9 French mutual insurer Groupama has selected Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options to improve its solvency ratio, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"It's a long-term mandate that was confirmed by the new management," one of them said.

The investment bank will advise alongside boutique Ricol Lasteyrie, which is headed by Rene Ricol, a close friend of French president Nicolas Sarkozy and an adviser to the government on the financial crisis.

Groupama has the option to sell off some of its assets and will need to raise as much as two billion euros, a person advising European financial services companies said, anticipating an eventual break-up of the French group.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Groupama and Ricol Lasteyrie were not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard. Editing by Simon Robinson)