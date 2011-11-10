Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
GDP
Poland will lower its 2012 economic forecast to a range
between a contraction of 1 percent and growth of up to 3.2
percent when it revises next year's budget in December, Finance
Minister Jacek Rostowski said.
POLKOMTEL
Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has completed the deal
to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator and will seek to collect 1
billion euros ($1.4 billion) via the international debt market
as part of the financing.
PGE
Poland's top utility will on Thursday relaunch the sale of
its telecoms arm Exatel, planning to finilise it in June 2012,
Rzeczpospolita quotes PGE Chief Executive Tomasz Zadroga as
saying.
GOOGLE , AGORA
Google may be interested in Polish daily deals company
Gruper, with analyst expecting Polish top auction service
Allegro.pl and publisher Agora to also bid, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reports, without naming its sources.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer posts a three-fold rise in its
third-quarter net profit to 3.20 billion zlotys ($989 million),
beating expectations thanks to weaker zloty, strong copper
prices and lower taxes.
TVN
The media group slashes its 2011 forecasts after reporting a
deeper-than-expected loss in the third quarter, hit by a weak
advertising market and a slumping local currency, which
translated into a large one-off loss on its debt.
PGNiG
The state-controlled gas distribution monopoly reports
third-quarter results. It is expected to post a net profit of
195 million zlotys.
