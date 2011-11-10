Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GDP

Poland will lower its 2012 economic forecast to a range between a contraction of 1 percent and growth of up to 3.2 percent when it revises next year's budget in December, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said.

POLKOMTEL

Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has completed the deal to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator and will seek to collect 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) via the international debt market as part of the financing.

PGE

Poland's top utility will on Thursday relaunch the sale of its telecoms arm Exatel, planning to finilise it in June 2012, Rzeczpospolita quotes PGE Chief Executive Tomasz Zadroga as saying.

GOOGLE , AGORA

Google may be interested in Polish daily deals company Gruper, with analyst expecting Polish top auction service Allegro.pl and publisher Agora to also bid, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports, without naming its sources.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer posts a three-fold rise in its third-quarter net profit to 3.20 billion zlotys ($989 million), beating expectations thanks to weaker zloty, strong copper prices and lower taxes.

TVN

The media group slashes its 2011 forecasts after reporting a deeper-than-expected loss in the third quarter, hit by a weak advertising market and a slumping local currency, which translated into a large one-off loss on its debt.

PGNiG

The state-controlled gas distribution monopoly reports third-quarter results. It is expected to post a net profit of 195 million zlotys.

