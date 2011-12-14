T-Mobile USA to aim Nokia phone at first-timers

* Lumia aimed at 150 mln U.S. consumers new to smarthones
* Nokia eyes exclusive deals to win over U.S. carriers
* Sees multiple U.S. devices in 2012
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 14 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile
service, plans to market the Lumia 710 phone from Nokia
to first-time smartphone buyers as both companies
push to recoup market share losses of recent years.
Starting on Jan. 11, T-Mobile USA plans to sell the device,
which runs on Microsoft Corp's Windows operating
system, for $49.99.
The phone is the first smartphone to hit the U.S. market
from an alliance Finland's Nokia forged with Microsoft earlier
this year.
"The price points are right where they should be for the
target audience of featurephone users," John Jackson, analyst at
CCS Insight said.
The device will be a U.S. exclusive for T-Mobile, according
to Andrew Sherrard, a T-Mobile USA executive who hopes the
relatively low price will convice some of the 150 million U.S.
consumers using more basic phones to switch to smartphones.
Sherrard said he expected to expand T-Mobile's portfolio of
Windows-based phones in the coming year.
The U.S. launch of the phone will be important for Nokia,
which has suffered badly in recent years as U.S. operators have
spurned its devices in favour of the Apple Inc iPhone
and Android models from rivals such as Motorola, HTC
Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
"This is an opportunistic move by Nokia to get into the U.S.
market ahead of its major push with the big guns Verizon and
AT&T in 2012," Jackson said.
Nokia's share of the U.S. smartphone market will land at
roughly 0.9 percent in 2011 from 6 percent in 2007, according to
Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston.
Nokia had promised in October that it was regaining U.S.
operator support and would have a portfolio of new products for
the U.S. market starting early 2012.
Chris Weber, the head of Nokia's U.S. business said that the
company would push hard to give operators a reason to carry
Nokia devices with promises.
"(Device) exclusivity plays a big part in that," Weber told
Reuters in an interview.
Since T-Mobile USA is the smallest of the national U.S.
operators, Nokia investors will be anxious to hear when it
expects to sell the smartphones with the bigger operators
Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel.
"We'll have a full portfolio with multiple operators at
multiple price points," in the U.S. market in 2012, Weber said.
T-Mobile USA is seeking to be bought by AT&T but the
proposed $39 billion deal is facing opposition from the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.
If that deal were to succeed the combined company would
become the biggest U.S. mobile operator, leapfrogging Verizon
Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc.