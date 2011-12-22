UPDATE 1-Two Barcap metals traders exit after big losses

* Feb/Mar 2012 aluminium spread collapses
* Traders named as Iain Macrae, Christian Saunders
* No comment from Barclays
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Dec 22 Two senior metals traders
are leaving Barclays Capital after it registered heavy
losses on the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium and copper
markets, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources named the traders as Iain Macrae and Christian
Saunders. Barclays declined to comment. The two traders could
not be reached for comment.
The losses are said by traders to run into many millions of
dollars and to stem from losing positions on the February-March
2012 aluminium spread on the LME. Copper options and spreads
also lost Barclays money earlier this year, the traders said.
"I would think it is not only the failed aluminium, many
other factors contributed," said another LME trader.
Several investment banks, including Barclays, in October
began building large long aluminium positions into early 2012,
trying to book profits during a tough year of unpredictable
prices and dwindling consumer demand.
The banks were said by traders to be targeting those who
have long-term financing deals on metal and hold it in
warehouses. Owners of metal held in warehouses commonly hedge
their positions by taking shorts position on the LME.
Since September, traders said Barclays had bid the February
2012 contract for aluminium up to a premium against March, but
it dropped to a steep discount this week and Barclays was forced
to liquidate the position.
The Feb-March spread traded as high as a $9-a-tonne premium
on Dec. 5 and closed on Dec. 21 at a discount of $11.50 a tonne.
"We knew they were liquidating their nasty position," said
an LME metals trader.
Traders said the bank had also lost money on copper options
and spreads.