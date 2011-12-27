Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 27

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Europe's No. 2 copper producer, KGHM may seek copper deposits in Africa and also in Canada next year after the company had agreed to acquire Toronto-listed Quadra FNX Mining , KGHM's Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

BILLS BUY-BACK

Poland will seek to buy back 1-2 billion zlotys ($294.5-$589 million) in treasury bills due in February and March at a tender on Tuesday.

NEW TELECOMS REGULATOR HEAD

Poland is to replace Anna Strezynska as head of its telecoms regulator (UKE) and plans to name her successor in late January, the government said on Friday.

