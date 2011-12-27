Italian stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that the bank will be attentive to the economic cycle when setting monetary policy, suggesting rates could fall more if the euro zone economy worsens.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's largest motor insurer, said on Friday it plans a rights issue of up to 750 million euros ($978 million) to restore its capital strength in a move that could loosen the grip of the Ligresti family on the insurer.

French insurer Groupama, which was interested in Fondiaria-SAI this year, has put all acquisitions on hold until at least the end of 2015 as it boosts its capital, its managing director Pierre Lefevre said in Saturday's Milano Finanza.

ENI

The Italian oil group and Spain's Repsol signed a deal with Venezuala's state oil company PDVSA on Friday to develop the Perla gas project, which boasts the biggest deposits found so far off the coast of the OPEC nation.

IMPREGILO

Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni have approved the sale of their combined 33 percent stake in IGLI, the main owner of the Italian construction company Impregilo, to Italy's Gavio, Fondiaria said on Friday.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Kverneland expects FI's heavy machinery unit CNH to file a higher bid for the Norwegian company to counter Japan's Kubota offer last week, Kverneland's chairman said in Saturday's Milano Finanza.

ANSALDO STS

The railway signalling and systems company sees consolidation in its sector, its CEO Sergio De Luca said in Saturday's Milano Finanza adding 2011 growth and profit will be a little less brilliant than in previous years.

UNICREDIT

The bank's 1-for-10 reverse split of its ordinary and savings shares is effective on Tuesday.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker has bought the 49 percent of environment units Pirelli & C Ambiente and Pirelli & C Eco Technology it did not already own from Pirelli shareholder Camfin for 7 million euros, Camfin said on Friday.