Romania - Factors to watch on Dec 30

CEE MARKETS-Hungary scraps bond sale, Polish cbank in mkt

Hungary scrapped a 3-year bond auction on Thursday and yields on its longer bond maturities jumped, adding to pressure on emerging European assets, while the zloty came off session lows after the central bank stepped into the market to support the currency.

ROSIA MONTANTA

Gabriel Resources said it has proposed amendments to ownership of the Rosia Montana gold mine project and its payable royalties, after the government backed an increase of royalties on precious metals production from 4 to 8 percent.

HIDROELECTRICA

State-owned utility Hidroelectrica cancelled four contracts under which it sells power below market prices, Economy Minister Ion Ariton said on Thursday, heralding an end for other similar deals.

PRIVATISATIONS

The government still plans to sell minority stakes in Petrom , Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the Bucharest stock exchange in 2012.

