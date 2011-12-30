Romania - Factors to watch on Dec 30

BRIEF-New flyer industries Inc's new contract is valued at about $202 mln
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
BUCHAREST Dec 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.
CEE MARKETS-Hungary scraps bond sale, Polish cbank in mkt
Hungary scrapped a 3-year bond auction on Thursday and yields on its longer bond maturities jumped, adding to pressure on emerging European assets, while the zloty came off session lows after the central bank stepped into the market to support the currency.
ROSIA MONTANTA
Gabriel Resources said it has proposed amendments to ownership of the Rosia Montana gold mine project and its payable royalties, after the government backed an increase of royalties on precious metals production from 4 to 8 percent.
HIDROELECTRICA
State-owned utility Hidroelectrica cancelled four contracts under which it sells power below market prices, Economy Minister Ion Ariton said on Thursday, heralding an end for other similar deals.
PRIVATISATIONS
The government still plans to sell minority stakes in Petrom , Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz, Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the Bucharest stock exchange in 2012.
* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
Feb 8 A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history.