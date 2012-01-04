Argentina struggles to secure enough LNG for 2012

* Enarsa rejects high bids, leaving it 23 cargoes short

* Supply talks with ECrossworld, Mercuria collapse

* Enarsa may launch third tender or turn to spot market

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Jan 4 Argentina is struggling to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to meet its record demand for 2012 after high prices forced it to abandon its last two tenders, market sources said.

State-run energy company Enarsa opened a tender to import a record 80, 138,000 cubic meter capacity cargoes in 2012, an annual increase of 20 percent, but disputes over price have hindered the process.

Enarsa rejected bids from Morgan Stanley and other suppliers during the initial round of negotiations in November, after bids exceeded its cutoff price of between $12-$13 million British thermal units above the US Henry Hub or about $16/mmBtu.

At the last count Enarsa was 23 cargoes short of its target after refusing to pay Asia-equivalent rates of around $17/mmBtu, participants in the tender told Reuters.

While it hopes to deliver 45 cargoes into Bahia Blanca and 35 to the Escobar plant in 2012, Enarsa's demand for a 180-day payment period and ambitious price targets have set back discussions.

Suppliers have taken advantage of strong global LNG demand and scarce shipping availability to demand higher prices for the super-cooled fuel.

Argentina's initial tender launched in November yielded mixed results, with Enarsa announcing a second round less than a fortnight later to secure its remaining requirement.

Escobar drew just one bid in the second round, from ECrossworld, a Singapore-registered company, which offered to supply five of the 10 cargoes needed to fill out the terminal's remaining 2012 requirement.

Swiss-owned trading house Mercuria was working with ECrossworld to supply Escobar in the second round, until talks with Enarsa were called off recently, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

That leaves 30 percent of Escobar's requirement unfilled, with the rest delivered by Spain's Gas Natural.

Of the 21 cargoes put out for bidding again at Bahia Blanca, just eight are expected to be awarded.

Among the winners to supply Bahia Blanca, Repsol won 10 cargoes, Gas Natural and Morgan Stanley will each deliver five and Japanese trading house Marubeni will supply two.

Enarsa may launch a third tender to plug its supply shortfall for 2012 or turn to the spot market, traders said.