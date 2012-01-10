UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Jan 10

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
BUCHAREST Jan 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The National Statistics Board will release industrial output data for November 2011 at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA SELLS 2.4 BLN LEI IN 1-YR T-BILLS
Romania sold roughly 2.4 billion lei ($701 million) in one-year treasury bills on Monday, double the planned amount, with the average accepted yield at 6.23 percent, down 32 basis points from a previous tender on Dec. 19, central bank data showed.
EXXON MOBIL, PETROM START DRILLING ROMANIA WELL
Exxon Mobil and Petrom have started exploratory drilling on Romania's first deepwater well in the Black Sea, the Romanian group owned by Austria's OMV said on Monday.
ROMANIA HIDROELECTRICA SEES DROUGHT CUT OUTPUT IN Q1
Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica will be unable to lift force majeure due to drought in the first quarter of the year, and will produce no more than 60 percent of its usual output, its general director was quoted as saying on Monday.
ROMANIA JAN-NOV TRADE GAP SHRINKS TO 8.6 BLN EUROS
Romania's trade deficit shrank by 0.5 percent on the year to 8.6 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in January-November of last year, with exports growing faster than imports, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY FORINT REBOUNDS, FOCUS ON IMF DEAL
The Hungarian forint rebounded on Monday on hopes that Budapest would agree on a financing deal with international lenders in negotiations this week, and its rise also supported other emerging European currencies.
15-YEAR BONDS
Romania plans to issue 15-year treasury bonds on the domestic market on a quarterly basis, deputy finance minister Bogdan Dragoi said.
Dragoi said he is confident Romania will meet a deficit target of 1.9 percent of the gross domestic product this year without taking any additional measures.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
NEW BUCHAREST BOURSE HEAD
The Bucharest stock exchange appointed Lucian Anghel, chief economist at Banca Comerciala Romana, as its new head to replace Stere Farmache.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
ARPECHIM
Romania plans to buy Arpechim refinery from top oil and gas company Petrom and then sell it together with state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, a local government official said.
Romania Libera, Page 9
