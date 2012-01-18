Shell, Tullow Oil to form exploration venture

LONDON Jan 18 Royal Dutch Shell is teaming up with explorer Tullow Oil to form a venture to explore for oil in the Atlantic, in a sign the biggest oil companies accept dramatic measures are needed to turn around their weak record on finding oil.

Tullow said in a statement on Wednesday the planned partnership would focus on making "transformational" discoveries in "underexplored frontier basins".

In the past decade and a half, independent explorers have led the way in opening up new multibillion barrel oil provinces in West and East Africa and South America.

Meanwhile industry leaders like Shell, Exxon Mobil and France's Total have underinvested in exploration, to focus on less risky investments.