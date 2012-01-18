Sanofi says EMA approves Genzyme's new plant

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
PARIS Jan 18 Sanofi said on Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.
The opening of the new plant is a critical step in resolving manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before Sanofi acquired the company last year.
"This approval by the EMA represents an important milestone in our manufacturing recovery and path toward unconstrained supply for all patients," Genzyme's President and CEO David Meeker said in a statement.
The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry disease and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease. The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity constraints.
Genzyme's production problems have been a boon for Britain's Shire, a rival maker of rare drugs, which has seen strong demand for its alternative treatments.
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.