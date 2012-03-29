UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 29

BUCHAREST, March 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
CBANK RATE MEETING
Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Central
bank governor Mugur Isarescu will hold briefing after the
meeting at 1230 GMT.
PREVIEW-ROMANIA C.BANK TO CUT RATES
Romania's central bank will likely cut interest rates for
the fourth straight time and once more before the middle of the
year, but caution over the impact of global fuel prices and a
parliamentary election may make it pause thereafter.
SUPREME-DEFENCE COUNCIL
Romania's Supreme Defence Council is expected to meet on
Thursday at 1100 GMT. President Traian Basescu will attend the
meeting.
EU COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA
Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet
Maria Damanaki, EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Maritime
Affairs.
POWER GRID DEAL GETS ROMANIA PRIVATISATIONS MOVING
Romania sold a 15 percent stake in power grid operator
Transelectrica for about 37.7 million euros ($50.2
million), it said on Wednesday, setting the stage for more deals
that could raise nearly $2 billion.
LSE STRENGTHENS TIES WITH ROMANIA AHEAD OF ASSET SALES
The London Stock Exchange has agreed to help promote
Romanian companies to London investors as it looks to strengthen
its ties with central and eastern Europe, an important source of
new listings activity in recent years.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies drifted lower on Wednesday, with
the forint the biggest loser a day after its central bank kept
interest rates on hold and Romania's leu holding steady ahead of
an expected cut in its own rates.
RETAIL
Romanians spent over 4 billion euros in hypermarkets last
year, up 16 percent from 2010, a GfK study showed. Sales in
supermarkets grew by 14 percent last year from 2010.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
BCR
Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), majority owned by Erste Group
Bank AG, will likely not pay dividends this year given
its low profit, Erste finance chief Manfred Wimmer said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 7
SHALE GAS
Romania's centrist coalition government has approved three
shale gas exploration licenses for U.S. firm Chevron on
three areas near the Black Sea. Chevron will invest at least $65
million in exploration, which could last 4-10 years.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
OIL FIELD
Universal Premium will start production on oil field
estimated at 1 billion euros in western Romania in the second
half of this year.
Ziarul Financiar
