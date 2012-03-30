US fears keep French banks locked out

LONDON/NEW YORK March 30 (IFR) - French banks are running into major obstacles in the Yankee bond market, with US investors effectively demanding too high a premium on worries about the country's upcoming election.

While European investors generally see French banks as among the best credits around, US buyers are worried about their exposure to sovereign debt -- and what could happen if the socialists come to power.

"We have seen plenty of presentations and trade ideas on buying French and other European bank paper, but we haven't seen anything convincing enough to make us believe we should invest," said Scott Kimball, a senior portfolio manager at investment firm Taplin, Canida & Habacht.

"You can't afford to get it wrong on an investment in a high-beta name like a French bank, when you are in a low interest rate environment and spreads on corporate paper have already tightened considerably."

French banks are in the somewhat embarrassing spot of being the only financial institutions from a core eurozone country yet to reclaim access to the US markets.

"French banks' valuations are being weighed down by uncertainties over the French presidential election," said Yannick Naud, a French portfolio manager at Glendevon King Asset Management.

"If Hollande is elected, his proposed measures on tightening banking regulations would push up costs and reduce earnings, by as much as 12% according to recent analyst estimations. On top of that, banks will face significantly higher taxes from both Hollande and Sarkozy."

It's not that French banks can't get a Yankee deal done now -- it's just that they'd have to pay at least 25bp more than what they'd pay if they simply stayed at home.

"The challenge for the French banks is the funding they can achieve in the US versus their own currency," said one financial institutions group (FIG) coverage banker at one of the major bond houses in New York.

"I think the best French banks could do a deal, but right now they'd probably have to pay more than 25bp than what it would cost them in euros."

Outside of France, some big bank names in Europe have been able to access the Yankee market at or inside the cost of issuing in euros.

Lloyds, for instance, priced a US$1.5bn five-year Yankee on March 21 that came about 30bp inside of what it would have cost to issue the same amount in euros.

Meanwhile others, such as ING, have valued the ability to show they have diverse enough investors to suck up some extra cost for issuing in dollars. The cut-off point, some bankers say, is when the extra cost tips over the 20-25bp mark.

BETTER OFF HOME?

That said, French banks are unlikely to try too hard to get into the US market while European investors look so favourably on what they view as a core credit.

"We continue to see France as a core country and French credit as some of the best in Europe," said a European covered bond investor.

"I'm really surprised to hear that US investors are concerned about elections and the sovereign downgrade."

In the past two months, senior unsecured French bank spreads have plummeted by as much as 200bp, and national champions like BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH have priced deals through their secondary curves.

This marks a significant departure from last year, when spreads rocketed and the country's strongest credits were forced to cough up premiums of 15bp-20bp to access the market.

Explaining this shift in sentiment, bankers say an apparent end of the Greek saga, more certainty on France's credit rating, and EUR1trn of added liquidity through the LTRO have rekindled European investor passion for French credit.

"There is no question about French credits in Europe," said a syndicate banker.

"The market is feeling much more stable in the covered bond space, following a number of ok senior deals and some that failed to achieve the results they were going for."

Historically, French borrowers have not been big issuers of Yankee bonds. They have, however, been massively reliant on short-dated funding through the money markets - a lifeline that was cut off last autumn in the midst of the Greek crisis.

Some in the market feel that the more US investors see other Yankee bank deals trade well, the more they'll consider tighter pricing for the French.

New issue concessions have ratcheted in significantly in just the last month on European Yankee FIG deals - Lloyds, for instance, only paid a 10bp concession.

"I think you'll probably see a few of the German banks next in the Yankee market. And then, assuming they go well, we will probably see the French," said one FIG banker in New York.

"French banks could access the dollar market in Q2 if the market continues to improve," said Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB.

"France is still wider than any other credit, so it is only a matter of time until US investors see the value in buying into the country's debt."