Olympics-BSkyB to show London Games in UK

LONDON, April 3 British pay TV operator BSkyB
will screen live coverage of the London Olympics this
summer after the BBC agreed on Tuesday to make its online feeds
available to cable and satellite broadcasters in Britain.
The publicly funded BBC has the rights to the Games and will
offer live footage of every Olympic sport for the first time --
providing up to 24 simultaneous feeds and allowing viewers to
switch between table tennis and hockey.
The BBC will distribute the bulk of these additional
channels via its website but they will now also be shown on
television in Sky's 10 million subscription households.
The news will be a boost to television manufacturers for
whom major events like the Olympics and the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament are a great platform to showcase new products.
The Games, which run from July 27-Aug. 12, will also be
closely watched by media groups to see how viewing divides
between TV, home computers, tablets and other mobile devices.
"The aim is that you'd be able to pick from watching BBC
Olympics 1 right through to BBC Olympics 24 with full programme
guides and the ability to record your favourite sports," said
Roger Mosey, BBC director of London 2012.
"Many of those discussions are still continuing, but the
BBC, Sky and Freesat have announced today that they've come to
an agreement that will deliver the 24 channels to all Sky
homes," he added on his blog.
"Sky will also pick up the costs of satellite distribution,
irrespective of whether other platforms join in - though we hope
and believe there'll be more announcements soon," he added.
BSkyB is not paying for the rights and all of the coverage
and commentary will come from the BBC. BSkyB will incur some
costs as it upgrades its systems to accommodate the additional
channels -- 48 in total when high definition is taken into
account.
"We're delighted that every single Sky home will have the
opportunity to enjoy unprecedented coverage of the biggest UK
sporting event in a generation," said Stephen van Rooyen,
Managing Director of Sky's Sales and Marketing Group.
The BBC has shown every Olympic Games since London last
hosted the event in 1948.
BSkyB, in which Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is the
largest shareholder, has grown its business on the back of
buying rights to major sports like the English Premier League
and more recently, Formula One motor racing.
The Olympics are a "listed event" -- meaning they have to be
made available to free-to-air broadcasters.