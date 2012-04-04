UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 4

BUCHAREST, April 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
AVERAGE WAGE
The National Statistics Board will release average wage data
for February.
ROMANIA LEFTISTS KEEP LEAD OVER RULING PARTY-POLL
Romania's opposition Liberal-Social Union alliance (USL) is
still more popular than the ruling Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL)
but does not have quite enough support to win an outright
majority in a November parliamentary election, an opinion poll
showed on Tuesday.
CHEVRON PROMISES CARE IN DEVELOPING ROMANIA SHALE GAS
Chevron Corp, responding to environmental fears over
its shale gas plans in Romania, said on Tuesday it had yet to
start exploration and would keep to seismic data surveys for 12
months while persuading local people the technology is safe.
ROMANIA PPI UP 5.9 PCT Y/Y IN FEB
Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.9
percent on the year in February and were up 0.8 percent on the
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Tuesday.
PLEXUS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION IN ORADEA, ROMANIA
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown led emerging European currency gains on
Tuesday, with the zloty in tow as Poland's central bank began a
two-day rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to leave
its policy settings unchanged.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holds
general shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Shareholders could
approve a proposal to list the fund on the Warsaw bourse. Ziarul
Financiar, Page 5
RBS
The local branch of Royal Bank of Scotland is not
for sale anymore, said Henk Paardekooper, designated president
for RBS Romania. But the bank plans to sale its retail business
from Romania, he said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
CFR DEBT
The government decided to convert into shares a 3.9 billion
lei ($1.18 billion) debt that state-owned railway company CFR
had to the state budget. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8
EUROPEAN FUNDS
The European Commission decided to restart payments to
Romania for a human resources development programme financed
from European funds. It previously stopped them in February.
Romania Libera, Page 2
