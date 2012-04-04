UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 4

BUCHAREST, April 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

AVERAGE WAGE

The National Statistics Board will release average wage data for February.

ROMANIA LEFTISTS KEEP LEAD OVER RULING PARTY-POLL

Romania's opposition Liberal-Social Union alliance (USL) is still more popular than the ruling Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL) but does not have quite enough support to win an outright majority in a November parliamentary election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

CHEVRON PROMISES CARE IN DEVELOPING ROMANIA SHALE GAS

Chevron Corp, responding to environmental fears over its shale gas plans in Romania, said on Tuesday it had yet to start exploration and would keep to seismic data surveys for 12 months while persuading local people the technology is safe.

ROMANIA PPI UP 5.9 PCT Y/Y IN FEB

Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

PLEXUS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION IN ORADEA, ROMANIA

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown led emerging European currency gains on Tuesday, with the zloty in tow as Poland's central bank began a two-day rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to leave its policy settings unchanged.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holds general shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Shareholders could approve a proposal to list the fund on the Warsaw bourse. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

RBS

The local branch of Royal Bank of Scotland is not for sale anymore, said Henk Paardekooper, designated president for RBS Romania. But the bank plans to sale its retail business from Romania, he said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

CFR DEBT

The government decided to convert into shares a 3.9 billion lei ($1.18 billion) debt that state-owned railway company CFR had to the state budget. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

EUROPEAN FUNDS

The European Commission decided to restart payments to Romania for a human resources development programme financed from European funds. It previously stopped them in February.

Romania Libera, Page 2

