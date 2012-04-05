REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama due to sign the Jobs Act.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets with Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci. ** NICOSIA - Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos to visit Cyprus (to April 6). ** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three cabinet ministers are to meet to discuss the possible restarts of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan. ** NEW YORK - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan briefs UN General Assembly on situation in Syria ahead of April 10 deadline for an end to the government's assault on opposition (1400).

TOKYO - U.S. Senator Jim Webb, chairman of the East Asia and Pacific Affairs subcommittee, holds a news conference (0700) to discuss North Korea's planned missile launch. ** PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus meets with his Azerbaijan's counterpart Ilham Aliyev. ** ANKARA - Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha visits Turkey, meets President Abdullah Gul (1200) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (1600).

BISHKEK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the White House Forum on "Women in the Economy".

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

NINGBO, China - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba holds annual tri-lateral meeting with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts (to April 8).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

SOUTH OSSETIA - Presidential run-off elections in break-away region of Georgia.

NEW DELHI - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits India and meets with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

JERUSALEM/ WEST BANK - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti visits Israel and Palestinian territories (to April 9).

BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit China (to April 11).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 9

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan (to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.

DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syria Government to partially implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy to Syria. ** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem visits Russia.

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11 ** SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.

TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13). ** PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400). ** PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.