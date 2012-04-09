REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 9
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama meets Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff.
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama hosts the annual
White House Easter Egg Roll.
** WASHINGTON - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses
the "Brazil-U.S.: Partnership for the 21st Century Conference"
hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (2100).
** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets U.S.
Senators John McCain and Joe Lieberman (1400).
JERUSALEM - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti holds a news
conference.
** NEW DELHI - Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa
al-Thani, visits India.
** STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
speaks on "Fostering Financial Stability" at the 2012 Financial
Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
(2315).
** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Sultan of
Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.
HELSINKI - Indian Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh
visits Finland (to April 11).
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan
(to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syrian government to partly
implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special
envoy to Syria.
** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
meets the Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia
Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic.
** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds
talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
** PRAGUE - Czech ruling coalition parties meet to discuss
whether the government should continue in its present form.
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).
TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for
talks with senior officials on Syria.
SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan
(to April 13).
PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget
Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year
budget plans to the Senate (1400).
** BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China
(to April 11).
** HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and
meets President Raul Castro.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
** ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency
for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13).
** PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits
Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary
session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be
given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
** ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a
round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to
April 15).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 16
** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on
International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the
Whole.
** EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).
** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin
America 2012 (to Apr. 18).