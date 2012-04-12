REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** KUALA LUMPUR - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Malaysia (to April 13) and meets with his counterpart Najib Razak. ** WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ** UNITED NATIONS - International mediator Kofi Annan is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on developments in Syria (1400).
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Saudi Defense Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz.
ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13). ** GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to hold news conference (1330). ** TOKYO - Palestinian President Mahmound Abbas to visit Japan (to April 15).
WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund and World Bank, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global financial instabilities. ** ANKARA - Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Turkish President Abdullah Gul (0900) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (1500).
WARSAW - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly. ** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia. ** HELSINKI - Serbia's Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic to visit Finland and meets with Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja and Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response" before the Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on "Rethinking Finance." (1700). ** ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting (1400). ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna. ** NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open a second border gate in Wagah, in India's northwest.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).
- - - -
SUNDAY, APRIL 15
BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem to visit China (to April 18).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 16
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole.
BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy to meet U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon (1230).
EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).
BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to attend.
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20).
AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul to visit Netherlands (to April 19).
BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to visit China.
MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21).
LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19).
BRUSSELS - Meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) (to April 19).
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300).
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 19 ** WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to April 20). ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030). ** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to April 20). ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1245).
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results