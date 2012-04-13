REUTERS WORLD NEWS OUTLOOK

Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
** YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Myanmar
President Thein Sein and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
** TAMPA, FLORIDA - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers
remarks on the benefits of trade with Latin America to the
American economy, ahead of the Summit of the Americas in
Colombia.
** UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council meets to discuss a
possible condemnation of North Korea's rocket launch (1400).
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on
"Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response" before the
Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on
"Rethinking Finance." (1700).
** AJACCIO, Corsica - French President Nicolas Sarkozy visits
Corsica to discuss issue of security and hold campaign meeting.
ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime
Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting
(1400).
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected
to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign
Minister S.M. Krishna.
** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is expected
to meet Saudi King Abdullah.
NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets
Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open
a second border gate in Wagah, in India's northwest.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary
session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be
given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers hold talks on Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to
April 15).
SUNDAY, APRIL 15
BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem visits
China (to April 18).
MONDAY, APRIL 16
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on
International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the
Whole.
BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy meets U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (1230).
EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin
America 2012 (to Apr. 18).
BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends.
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April
20).
** BRASILIA - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers
opening remarks with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the
First Annual High-Level Meeting of the Open Government
Partnership (OGP).
** ROME - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen meets his
Italian counterpart Mario Monti and President Giorgio
Napolitano.
** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul visits
Netherlands (to April 19) and meets Dutch Queen Beatrix.
** BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra visits
China (to April 19).
** MOSCOW - Syrian opposition group visits Russia (to April
18).
** ROME - Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Foreign
Trade Alexander Stubb meets Italian Minister for Europe Enzo
Moavero Milanesi to discuss key EU issues.
MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to
April 21).
LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April
20).
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on
Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19).
** BRUSSELS - NATO Foreign and Defence Ministers meeting (to
April 19).
** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)
Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300).
** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte.
** ANKARA - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and Minister
for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb meets
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
** HORSENS, Denmark - EU energy and environment ministers
meeting (informal) (to April 20).
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to
April 20).
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)
Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030).
** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
participates in Foreign Ministers' meeting of the NATO-Russia
Council.
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to
April 20).
WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference (1245).
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
** WASHINGTON - 2012 Spring Meetings of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (to April 22).
** REYKJAVIK - China's Premier Wen Jiabao is expected to visit
Iceland and meet Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir and other
ministers.
** PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visits the Czech
Republic.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
** UTAH - The state party convention.
** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference (1730).
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
** FRANCE - Presidential election - first round.
** WASHINGTON - G20 finance ministers and central bank
governors meet to discuss an increase in IMF resources.
** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)/
AFI Policymakers' Roundtable on Financial Inclusion (1700).
** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
Press Briefing following African Consultative Group (ACG)
Meeting.