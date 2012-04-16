Poland - Factors to Watch on April 16

WARSAW, April 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GTC
ING Pension Fund wants Warsaw-listed real-estate developer
GTC to raise its capital by about half its original
plan and issue up to 50 million news shares, less than the 100
million planned earlier, GTC said in a statement on
Friday.
PZU DIVIDEND
A proposal by eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU
to pay 20.30 zlotys ($6.34) per share in dividends from
its 2011 profit is similar to what the Treasury would expect,
Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on
Friday.
EASING INFLATION
Poland's inflation eased in March but interest rate hikes
are still an option.
JSW
Head of the Polish coal miner JSW, Jaroslaw Zagorowski, told
daily Parkiet that JSW would not allow for a 7-percent wage hike
this year and stuck to his company's plan to peg dividend payout
at 30 percent of the 2011 profit.
PGE
Poland's top utility PGE by half-year wants to pick the
company to carry out an environmental study for the planned
nuclear plant, with U.S. Enercon Services, Australian
WorleyParsons and a consortium of Tractebel Engineering
, Poyry and Scott Wilson in the running,
daily Parkiet reported.
MAGNA
Canada's auto parts manufacturer Magna plans to invest
1.0-1.2 billion zlotys ($312.5-$375 million) in the Warsaw FSO
plant, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
COAL
China's Shanghai Electric Group wants to build a
coal-fired plant in cooperation with Polish coal miner Kompania
Weglowa, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna cited KW's chief Executive
Joanna Strzelec-Lobodzinska.
